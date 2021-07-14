Elsa was a hurricane when it passed Charlotte County about 24 hours after it was predicted to arrive.
Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller summed up the impact of Florida's first major storm of the season for county commissioners on Tuesday.
For Charlotte County, the impact was minimal, he said,
"Overall, we came out rather unscathed when it came to Elsa," Fuller said.
One big assessment will occur at the end of the week. That's a review of how much of the county's multi-million dollar beach sand was removed by the storm. Cursory assessment by public works staff revealed minimal damage, Public Works Director John Elias told commissioners. But the company that handled the recent beach project will be doing a full assessment at the end of the week, he said.
Winds were clocked at 49 mph at the National Weather Service station, Fuller said, but the county's public works site measured 58 mph.
The storm was supposed to arrive locally on Monday, but it finally showed up Tuesday night, Fuller said. The county kept the its Emergency Operations Center open all night Monday in anticipation of the storm.
The path was as projected, making landfall north of Tampa.
Tidal surge was predicted for Charlotte County to be 2-4 feet on the outer shore property, Fuller said. Actual surge was 2-3 feet, he said.
Rainfall was 6-8 inches in many areas, but topped out at 11 inches in some places, Fuller said.
Public works staff worked to keep drainage flowing on streets where waters were rising. Flood waters receded by the end of Wednesday in Charlotte County, Fuller said. The county was not plagued by delayed flooding that hit some of the newer eastern neighborhoods in North Port after Wednesday.
Florida Power & Light reported 3,630 outages, which is far less than most storms, Fuller said.
"We fare very well," he said.
