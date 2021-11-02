MURDOCK - A few dozen emails arrived in Charlotte County commission offices in support of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County.
Just one applauded the commission's decision last week to deny the 61-year-old nonprofit a $300,000 grant to keep it open past Nov. 8.
Eight writers criticized the current management of the center, with six of those saying keep the center open, but consider new management.
In one letter, a church that uses the center, Freedom Bible Center, asked if they could buy the part of the building they use.
One supporter, Jane Merzwski, wrote: "I admit I do not know the politics or reasons behind this closing — who's decision it was, who is to blame. I do know that the Cultural Center is a valuable asset to Charlotte County and needs to be preserved at all costs."
One email had only two words: "Save it."
Many warned commissioners their re-election may depend on this action.
Others commented on the need for lonely elders to have a place. Charlotte County is among the top two locations in the country for concentrated populations of the elderly.
"The Cultural Center is not merely a place to set up card games and have a meal," Antoinette Geisel stated. "It is a mental health helpline to those in our community lacking in family connections."
Mary Magagnos remembers bringing her mother-in-law there after she had to leave New York.
"We took her to the Cultural Center and she loved it. We would spend my entire day off there, just exploring all their was to offer."
Some writers to The Daily Sun as well as commissioners disapproved of the center's current approach to management, saying commissioners should press for new management rather than withhold financial support.
The county owns the 93,000-square-foot building, but rents it at no cost to the center. The county pays for exterior maintenance and the nonprofit, the interior.
In the year before the pandemic, the center hosted 12,000 events and 500,000 visitors, Director Stephen Carter told commissioners. It was in good shape financially, he said.
Tax returns for 2019 show that income to the center had dropped dramatically in the year before the pandemic. Receipts from admissions and services dropped from $1.6 million in 2018 to $769,952 in 2019, according to the tax form. That's because of a large bequest of $407,000 in 2018, Carter told The Daily Sun.
As for complaints about Carter's $102,000 salary, Carter said the board decided he and the five remaining management employees should keep their full salaries, because they have taken on all the jobs of the center from truck driver to delivery person to janitor to dishwasher.
"We've done our very best for all these people all these years and will continue to do so," he said.
Commissioners said at their last meeting that they did not receive enough financial information to persuade them that the center was economically viable.
In their final salvo, the center's Board of Directors, acting through Carter, sent the commission an ultimatum. Find $300,000 or the center would close Nov. 8.
Various commissioners said they did not like getting an ultimatum, and they declined to offer funding. They did agree to discuss the future of the building at their next meeting on Nov. 9.
Carter told The Daily Sun he has not been informed of or invited to that meeting, so he assumes it will not include a last-minute offer. The doors will close Nov. 8, except for one evening performance, the Jim Roberts Saxtet, which will go on as scheduled in the center on Nov. 8.
