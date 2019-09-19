NORTH PORT — Emanne Beasha’s journey on “America’s Got Talent” ended on Wednesday night.
Emanne was one of 10 who made it through to the finals, but was eliminated early in the night.
The night kicked off with Emanne performing one final time with Chinese pianist Lang Lang.
Each of the performers got to perform ahead of the announcement of the winner. Following the performance, the 10-year-old opera singer found out she did not make it to the top five.
The young North Port resident’s journey, which began in June, ended on her 11th birthday. In that time, North Port has rallied to celebrate Emanne and her talents.
Three watch parties were held for Emanne, including one at CoolToday Park.
On Tuesday night, judge Simon Cowell said Emanne deserved to be in the finals, and judge Gabrielle Union called her an angel on Earth.
Even when faced with elimination during the Sept. 11 show, the judges still praised Emanne and boosted her to the finals.
Emanne gained notice three years ago when she sang during a spring training game in Fort Myers. It was also then that Emanne first auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” in Orlando, but didn’t make it.
Despite this, she has gone on to to perform locally at the North Port Performing Arts Center, on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and in Las Vegas as part of “One Night for One Drop.”
For North Port residents, Emanne is a champion.
