PORT CHARLOTTE — Rich Emch, based at Charlotte State Bank & Trust’s Murdock branch, has been promoted to senior vice president, senior trust officer.

“Rich has more than 30 years of experience and half of those have been with our family of banks,” Crews Banking Family Executive Vice President Lory Weisensee said in an email.


Rich Emch

Rich Emch
Teri A Hansen

Teri A Hansen
Jerome Fletcher II

Fletcher
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments