PORT CHARLOTTE — Rich Emch, based at Charlotte State Bank & Trust’s Murdock branch, has been promoted to senior vice president, senior trust officer.
“Rich has more than 30 years of experience and half of those have been with our family of banks,” Crews Banking Family Executive Vice President Lory Weisensee said in an email.
Weisensee is also director of trust and wealth management for Crews Banking Family, which includes Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Crews Bank & Trust, Englewood Bank & Trust, and Wauchula State Bank.
“Rich’s experience in banking, finance and investment management helps ensure our clients achieve their desired financial objectives for themselves and their heirs.”
Emch has a strong education background that strengthens his understanding of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and life insurance. He received a master of business administration from Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio, is a certified financial planner and a graduate of Louisiana State’s Graduate School of Banking and holds several banking licenses.
“I’m looking forward to my new position within the banks,” Emch stated. “Helping clients prepare financially for expected and unexpected life events is what I enjoy doing. Our financial and estate planning helps build a long-term sense of security for our clients and their families.”
Emch is a past president of the Economic Development Council of Charlotte County, Port Charlotte Toastmasters, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and the Rotary Club of Murdock.
NEW Y BOARD MEMBERSVENICE – YMCA of Southwest Florida unanimously elected Teri A. Hansen and Jerome Fletcher to join the organization’s board of directors.
Hansen serves as the president and CEO of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation where she leads philanthropic efforts to strengthen our community and the non-profits that help it thrive. She has 30 years of experience in philanthropic leadership. She was president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Fletcher is the city manager of North Port and has an extensive history working in economic development. His experience drives strong business advancement strategies including expanding revenue sources and fiscally prudent management. His past experiences include serving as an assistant chief administrative officer for Montgomery County, Maryland.
“Teri and Jerome will bring great perspective to the organization.” said Gene T. Jones, president and CEO. ”Their expertise and insight to our communities will help advance the mission of YMCA of Southwest Florida across all the communities we serve. There could not be a better time for the appointment of Teri and Jerome as we enter into the planning phase of our 2024-2027 Strategic Plan.”
YMCA of Southwest Florida serves the counties of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Desoto, Lee, Hendry and Glades through programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
SAUNDERS & CO. NO. 77 in USSARASOTA — Michael Saunders & Company again been recognized in RealTrends 500’s annual survey of the top 500 residential real estate brokerages in the U.S.
The independent Sarasota real estate company was ranked No. 77 in sales volume, with $3.674 billion – the highest among locally based firms, according to a statement from the firm.
The RealTrends rankings are based on closed residential sales in 2022.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized among the top 15% of real estate companies across the U.S. for sales volume in the RealTrends 500 rankings,” said company founder and CEO Michael Saunders. “We are very proud of our 2022 performance, which culminated in the second-best year in sales volume in the company’s history.”
Founded in 1976, Michael Saunders & Company has more than 600 agents across Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.
