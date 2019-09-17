PUNTA GORDA — The  Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte County Fire & EMS, CERT Team Members and airport staff participated in active shooter training at the Punta Gorda Airport Tuesday.

In the scenario, deputies responded to active shooters inside the airport terminals. One shooter then took over a plane in the process of loading. The Sheriff's Office coordinated a response with Charlotte County Fire & EMS to rescue the injured, negotiate with the suspect on the plane, and eventually board the plane.

CERT members and airport staff acted as victims. Fire & EMS members worked to quickly locate the injured, stop the bleeding, relocate them to a secure location, and get them on the way to a hospital emergency room.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments