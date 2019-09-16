PUNTA GORDA — As mass shootings continue to take center stage in the nation's news cycle, local law enforcement and first responders are preparing for the worst.
At the Punta Gorda Airport, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte County Fire & EMS, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and airport staff will participate in active shooter training from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
"We frequently train for real-life emergency scenarios so we are better prepared to respond to them in real life," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. "Conducting the training jointly with Charlotte County Fire & EMS ensures everyone knows their responsibilities during an active shooter or other incident requiring a large response of personnel."
Fire & EMS Chief Bill Van Helden said the agencies must stay vigilant in "preparing for the unthinkable."
"Our success in addressing threats to our community can only come from joint planning and training," he said. "You play like you practice."
Sgt. Mark Bala said the scenario will include one or more "bad guys," developing into an incident with victims that will require the activation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and the negotiation team, as well as EMS.
"It will portray an active-shooter event," Bala said. "Patrol will have to respond like they would in real life."
Multiple safety officers will be stationed in different areas, and everyone will be checked before entering to ensure no real weapons are brought into the training area. Deputies will use Simunition guns, which are incapable of firing live rounds.
"The safety officers will obviously check those weapons and make sure they are what they're supposed to be and make sure the rounds are the proper rounds," Bala said.
The agency has conducted similar training events at Charlotte County schools for school resource deputies and at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. Due to the size and safety concerns of this event, the training is not open to observers or media.
Parts of the airport will be closed, including the Bailey Terminal, Skyview Cafe, and the Viking Avenue entrance road. No commercial flights are scheduled for the day.
Additional information for private pilots and airport tenants is available at www.flypgd.com/buzz.
