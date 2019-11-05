PORT CHARLOTTE— Guests of the 20th Annual Empty Bowls event can enjoy dinner while helping to raise funds to fight hunger in the community.
Each person will receive soup in a handcrafted bowl, bread, and a bottle of water.
When is it?
The event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m., Thursday at the New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
What do the proceeds do?
Money raised will be used to fight local hunger. Specifically, the Charlotte County Homeless Education Program/Social Work Department, The Homeless Coalition and Meals on Wheels.
Last year, the event raised $5,000 for each organization involved. This year, they aim to raise $7,000 for each organization.
At the event, the Homeless Coalition is also aiming to fill a truck with non-perishable food items to replenish food pantry's around the county.
What will the event include?
Guests will be able to sample three soups from Charlotte County's best restaurants and eateries and take home one of the handcrafted "empty" bowls made by students in Charlotte County. There will be live music, a silent auction, a bake sale and T-Shirt sales, a special 20th anniversary edition for $10 each.
Who crafts the bowls?
Thousands of bowls will be handmade from art students around Charlotte County, said the Homeless Coalition's Community Engagement Manager, Darcy Woods. Students from 15 to 20 schools help make the bowls.
"We try to keep the students involved in it... the place mats that you'll see have been made by kids in elementary school," said Woods. "And the entertainment is by the kids in band in our elementary schools."
Where can I buy tickets?
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the following locations:
•The Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., in Port Charlotte
•Liberty Elementary School, 370 Atwater St., in Port Charlotte
•Meals on Wheels, 3082 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte
They can be purchased over the phone for $12. Kids 12 and under eat free with a paid adult.
Where's more information?
Contact event chair Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313 x134 or darcy.woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
