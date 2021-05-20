Justin Davis

Justin Davis, 26, was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m.

He left for a walk near his mother's home on Bunker Road in Rotonda West, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Davis was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and possibly flip-flops. He is 6'2", 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to deputies. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

