Things just got confusing for anyone who can’t pay their rent or mortgage due to the pandemic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis decided this week against extending a moratorium on eviction and foreclosure for Floridians. He said federal agencies have already protected people through the end of December.
Those agencies are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Housing and Urban Development. The CDC said its goal is to protect public health by ensuring people don’t have to move in with other households in crowded living conditions that promote the spread of the coronavirus.
But organizations representing landlords now have already filed suit against the CDC, asserting that the agency cannot legally issue such edicts.
But a governor can issue a moratorium, so local agencies would like to see DeSantis continue the statewide moratorium.
“We were really relying on the governor’s moratorium,” said Carrie Walsh, Community Services Director for Charlotte County.
The CDC also has different rules than the county for people in rent arrears, Walsh said. Specifically, the renters must sign an affidavit available on the CDC’s website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/declaration-form.pdf.
There’s no apparent place for a landlord to sign in acknowledgement, and why would a landlord bother to sign, Walsh asked.
Gulf Coast Partnership Director Angela Hogan said the CDC rules are not clear for local residents in need.
“For the most part, tenants are unaware of their rights and don’t have the means to access legal help,” she said. “I felt more comfortable that people would not be evicted under the DeSantis moratorium.”
Early in the pandemic, the county worked with local nonprofits including the Gulf Coast Partnership set up a relief portal. This was when the county’s many service and restaurant workers lost their jobs all at once. Even before the pandemic, Walsh said, about 10% of Charlotte County’s population lives below the poverty line and another 30% are employed but barely making it.
Today, the biggest problem is underemployment, Walsh said, with workers at half-filled restaurants not making the amount of money they need.
After federal aid came through, the county allocated $6.6 million to help individual households with rent, mortgage, utilities or child care. About 562 households have received rental assistance so far, and 237 have received mortgage assistance, said Colleen Turner, the county’s head of housing services. More requested assistance, but were not eligible or did not pursue the option, she said.
There is one disturbing opportunity, should all moratoriums cease before the end of the year, Walsh said. The county is racing the clock right now to spend a federal allocation of $32.9 million by Dec. 31, according to rules of the legislation. The county would like that deadline to be extended, Walsh said. If it is not, and the CDC moratorium ends also on Dec. 31, what will the county do with all the people who suddenly need someone to help them pay back rent? The money will no longer be available.
Without an extension, staff almost hope the moratorium ends before Dec. 31, so that they can use the money to help people.
Even with all the federal money, is it enough to cover everybody behind in their rent due to COVID-19?
“Oh, no. Absolutely not,” Walsh said. “At a certain point, we don’t have enough money, there will have to be prioritization.”
Hogan said landlords should work with their tenants.
“Help them gather the paperwork that is necessary to receive financial assistance,” she said. “In the end, it will benefit both the landlord and the tenant.”
