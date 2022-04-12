PORT CHARLOTTE — A decades-old, perpetual agreement allowing roadside benches in Charlotte County finally has an end date.
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, county commissioners approved an amended contract with Creative Outdoor Advertising of America. That firm acquired the company that had signed an agreement with the county in 1988 allowing it to place benches along county roads with the promise that it share advertising revenue with a local charity.
The original agreement, which did not include an end date, stipulated it would automatically renew every 12 years.
The new, nonrenewable agreement approved Tuesday ends on April 12, 2032 — a total of 44 years.
"We got saddled with a contract that was definitely not fair; it was one-sided and, frankly, I don’t know the (previous) board ever passed it," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. "Repeatedly, over the years, I brought it up and it would have been a long, frustrating legal challenge to make changes in it."
In 2020, Creative approached the county about upgrading the benches. County staff has worked with them since to amend the old agreement.
That contract was presented to commissioners March 2021, but was postponed indefinitely by the board because of concerns such as questions about which charity was benefiting.
Their decision led to a stern email from the company threatening legal action.
In April 2021, commissioners directed county staff to revise the agreement and bring it back for consideration at a later date.
Tuesday's approved agreement allows the company to maintain the benches for seven years with a potential three-year renewal. It also designates Charlotte Local Education Foundation as the new nonprofit beneficiary.
“April 12, 2032 would be the full 10 years and this agreement will terminate and be non-renewable," said Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance, who voted against the new agreement.
The contract caps the number of benches allowed at 74, as opposed to the original 117.
Creative is also required to put up a $75,000 bond with an increase to a $250,000 bond for the last three years.
Constance asked why the $250,000 bond wasn't required for the whole term.
"We wanted to have something in the beginning as an incentive for them," Assistant County Attorney Stacy Bjordahl said. "(That way) in order to get renewal for three additional years, it’s a requirement that they increase that bond amount to $250,000."
The bond should cover the county should Creative "walk away" near the end, Bjordahl added.
"If they didn’t perform at the termination of the agreement — if they walked away from all 74 benches — some of the benches might cost $500 to remove, some might cost $4,000 to remove, so we thought that was an adequate amount to cover all bench removals," she said.
Per the contract, all the new and upgraded benches must be regularly maintained, be ADA compliant, and connected to a concrete "mounting pad."
Since the start of negotiations, Creative has not been able to prove if the previous company, Metropolitan Services, shared its profits with local charities.
The new contract requires Creative to do so, and to prove it.
"They will provide annual accounting for the number of benches or locations, the total revenue and the amount being donated to the nonprofit, and this will be certified by a CPA," Constance said.
