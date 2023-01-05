PORT CHARLOTTE — Seems like everyone is talking about parking at Englewood Beach these days.
Two county advisory boards discussed access to Englewood Beach this week in advance of next week's Charlotte County Commission meeting — where officials will once again take on the issue.
One of the boards, the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee, voted Thursday to oppose gated entry at the beach.
That was one of the options county commissioners mulled over at their Nov. 15 workshop on the topic.
Tommy Scott, director of Parks and Recreation for the county, said Charlotte County commissioners will discuss on Tuesday the presentation he made at that meeting.
Scott made the comments Wednesday at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting.
Charlotte County commissioners last year asked Scott to propose alternate plans for parking at Englewood Beach. Currently, people can pay using a smart phone app when they get to the beach, or buy a beach pass from the county.
Also on the table are options for a gated entry system similar to the one used at Punta Gorda Airport.
One option would cost $75,000 for equipment and installation, plus $675,000 for engineering and construction; and the second option would cost $175,000 for equipment and installation, plus $675,000 for engineering and construction.
Both would require additional costs: option one carries a $4,000 monthly fee, while the other mandates a $400 annual licensing fee.
But in order to install the gated entry, the roundabout coming onto Manasota Key would have to be reconfigured, and traffic on Beach Road would be impacted, perhaps requiring an additional turn lane.
After the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, Scott said he had no idea what county commissioners would decide on Tuesday, and neither did Commissioner Ken Doherty, who sits on the advisory board.
The next day, another advisory board — the county's Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee — also decided to oppose gated parking at Englewood Beach at the beach.
Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota Sandpiper Key Association, came to the meeting and called the concept "a little ridiculous."
He said "a safety issue" would result from adding gates to enter the park.
"You're talking about adding an additional lane," he said.
Ochab, who said he will speak during the public portion of the commission meeting on Tuesday, plans to present certain points, including traffic backing up on Beach Road because of a gated entry.
He also provided the scenario of a parent dropping off a child at the beach. He asked whether the parent would have to enter the beach instead of going around the roundabout and letting the child off in front. He said traffic would be backed up with the gated entry plan.
Ochab also noted the Streets and Drainage Advisory Board is sending a letter to oppose gated entry to the beach.
County commissioners will have final say.
"We discuss this every three to four years," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who also sits on the committee.
In addition to gated entry, commissioners will discuss parking fees in general and whether the county will do away with them.
One idea, from Commissioner Joe Tiseo, was to drop parking fees altogether.
At the Nov. 15 commission meeting, Tiseo told Scott he had "floated a while back just making the parking no charge … prior to 1992, that's how it was done."
Tiseo said he didn't know why "the expenses that are generated from the beach can't be part of the budget like other parks that don't charge parking fees and are just built into the budget."
"(Taxpayers) have helped us so much in meeting our capital needs," Tiseo said, recommending that the board should "move in the direction of no parking fees."
The Charlotte County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 18500 Murdock Circle.
