Englewood Beach parking

The sun has set on the parking meters at Englewood Beach, which were previously housed under one of two kiosks in the parking lot. Charlotte County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss pay-to-park options for Englewood Beach again next week.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE — Seems like everyone is talking about parking at Englewood Beach these days.

Two county advisory boards discussed access to Englewood Beach this week in advance of next week's Charlotte County Commission meeting — where officials will once again take on the issue.


