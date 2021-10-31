ENGLEWOOD — It's November, so you know what that means in Englewood.
Time to rev up the excitement for the Offshore Powerboat Associations' World Championship races at Englewood Beach Waterfest.
The Offshore Powerboat Association will stage its World Championship races off Manasota Key as the culmination of the 6th Annual Englewood Beach Waterfest, set for Nov. 18-21 in Englewood and on Englewood Beach.
Here's what's happening:
• The Power-Up Pre-Race Party, set for 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Lighthouse Grille at Stump Pass Marina, will kick off the weekend celebration. The Lighthouse Grill has created a specially-priced race menu. The “official” OPA Race Weekend signature drinks will be unveiled at the cash bar. There will be live music and boat drivers and officials on hand. For more information please call the restaurant at 941-828-1368 or visit TheLighthouseGrill.net.
• The annual Waterfest Block Party, presented by the Royal Companies, is set for 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Englewood Shopping Center, 262 S Indiana Ave. TBoat teams will be on public display, allowing people to get up close to take a look and mingle with the drivers and crews, enjoying food and drinks and music in a family friendly atmosphere. "People should come out for the exciting racing and camaraderie of being around the racing teams," said Ralph Young, a Waterfest board member. This event was moved from its traditional location of West Dearborn Street because of construction this year.
• OPA World Championship race days are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20-21 at the Waterfest Village at Englewood Beach. Get a front-row seat for speed, power and excitement just offshore. Tickets include entry to the Family Conservation Center with kids activities like face painting, the photo booth, the butterfly encounter, the build-a-boat, sand art, and a scavenger hunt. Check out the WaterFest Beach Oasis where local restaurants will offer their seafood and regional cuisine under tents, plus special festival fare for the family, including funnel cakes, snow cones, popcorn, pretzels, ice cream more, plus beer, wine and mixed drinks this year throughout Waterfest Village.
For a complete schedule, visit the Englewood Beach Waterfest website, englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Young expects 75 racing teams to participate in the racing events in Englewood and that could make it one of the largest OPA racing events.
Waterfest is totally a volunteer effort — even the organizers donate their time. Volunteers are needed to sign up for this year's events. The Waterfest events would not be possible if it weren't for the 400 or more volunteers. he hope is more people will offer their time, a minimum of four hours over the two days.
Many volunteers have already signed up, but board member Ray LaBadie, who will be overseeing the racing dry pits in the Englewood Beach parking lot, said he could use volunteers and asks people to call him at 941-468-3050. For other volunteering opportunities, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Ticket sales are now available for $20 for the two-days of racing and $25 if purchased at the gate on the days of racing. The ticket includes offsite parking and bus transportation onto Manasota Key. Children under 12 are free if accompanied by an adult with a purchased ticket.
For more information, visitenglewoodbeachwaterfest.com, or Englewood Beach Waterfest's page on Facebook, or call 941-473-9795 or email info@englewoodbeachwaterfest.com. Online ticket sales end at 5 p.m. Nov. 19.
