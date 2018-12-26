Glenn Weathers loved old custom cars and riding his motorcycle.
Weathers, 68, of Englewood, died Sunday from injuries in a Dec. 8 crash at the intersection of State Road 776 and Coliseum Boulevard in the Gulf Cove area. He was on his Harley-Davidson Street Glide at 11:38 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling in the opposite direction may have spooked Weathers. They both were approaching the same intersection and had green lights.
The unknown driver was turning left and stopped in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes. Weathers reportedly laid down his motorcycle on its right side, fell off and landed in the right lane in the crosswalk, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The two vehicles did not collide.
On Facebook, Weathers' adult son Jared wrote his dad's fight was over. "He went for his last ride."
Jared and other family members gave updates on Weathers' condition following the accident. Weathers underwent aorta valve surgery which reportedly went well.
The family was concerned about brain swelling from the fall. Weathers was not wearing a helmet when he fell off the motorcycle. The family anticipated it would take months for Weathers to regain function. They thanked his friends for the continued prayers. However, Weathers slipped into a coma. The family came together and removed him from life support.
Dennis Griffith was saddened by the loss of his very good friend and riding buddy.
"I had planned on visiting him next month in Florida," Griffith said. "May God be with his family and his girl friend Karen Farner in their time of loss and sadness."
Before moving to Florida, Weathers worked at General Motors in the Engineering Design department. He was also a design engineer at the General Motors subsidiary Saturn Corp. He retired from Warren Technical Center as a design leader and was supervisor of designers and liaison to the pilot builds for GM Truck.
"He was my boss at General Motors on the 800 Truck program about 20 years ago," said longtime friend Lisa Burman. "He loved classic cars and would drive his roadster car to work once in a while. He was a good guy who died way too young."
Two services are being planned for Weathers for his friends in Englewood and family in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.