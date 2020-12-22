A suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries in the Gulf Cove area was caught on camera Wednesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
He attempted to remove a Ring doorbell (a home security camera), and the camera caught him in the act, a video shows.
The suspect is believed to be a white male who was also seen in the area of Prather Avenue in Englewood, police say.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
