ENGLEWOOD — A man robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Englewood East Monday.

No one was injured by the suspect — described as a white male, in his 30s or 40s, with facial hair, wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts. He reportedly threatened Domino’s staff with a knife and robbed the store of its cash, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

The suspect walked into the Domino’s at 12:25 p,m., a sheriff’s report stated. Several of the neighboring business owners in the Gallery Plaza, located on the 3500 block of South McCall Road (State Road 776), said they hadn’t realized a robbery occurred until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office. The public can anonymously submit a tip through the sheriff’s mobile app or call 941-639-2101 and request to speak to a Major Crimes detective.

Tips can also be provided to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips sent to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments