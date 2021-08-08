Englewood Fire invites public to 'push-in' ceremonies

ENGLEWOOD — In the 1800s, a time when firefighting pumper vehicles and other equipment were drawn by horses, fire departments would stage "push-in" celebrations for the acquisition of new equipment.
During a ceremony, firefighters would push their new fire apparatus into their fire houses, dedicating them to God, country and the community the department served.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District is reviving that tradition.
The District is holding three push-in ceremonies for its acquisition of three new pumper trucks. Officially, they are known as Engine 71, Engine 73 and Engine 74, but Fire Chief Kevin Easton has been calling them "The Triplets."
The public is invited to attend the push-in ceremonies at:
• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Station 71, 599 S. Indiana Ave. (State Road 776).
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Station 73, 1967 Englewood Road (State Road 776).
• 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Station 74, 403 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda.
Unique acquisition
Initially, the District intended to purchase one new ladder truck. But soon after pricing the costs, Chief Easton said, the District discovered it could purchase three pumper trucks for a price comparable to one ladder truck.
The District has already sold off the three old trucks that the new pumpers are replacing.
Also, the District entered into an $1.3 million lease-purchase agreement that allows the District to replace the three vehicles in seven years and sell the three trucks they just purchased.
"That is unheard of in (firefighting)," Easton said.
To learn more about the push-in events, call Krista Powell at 941-473-3311 or email her at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.