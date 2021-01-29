Englewood resident Rosemary Hagen received a thank you letter recently from someone she doesn’t know.
It was from a Charlotte County woman who had been in crippling debt to medical providers following a double-organ transplant a year ago.
“This journey is hard, and there were times when I wanted to give up,” the letter read. “Thank you and you guys have spot in my heart.”
Hagen did not pay the woman’s debt directly. Instead, Hagen and the members of the Gulf Coast Humanists representing Englewood, Venice and North Port, raised funds to donate to a new kind of philanthropy.
They raised $19,000 so far to give to RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit started by two former debt collectors in 2016.
Locally, the Gulf Coast campaign is focused on paying off medical debt for people in Charlotte, DeSoto and Collier counties, Hagen said. The website for that campaign is https://secure.qgiv.com/event/flohum/
The main website for RIP Medical Debt is www.ripmedicaldebt.org.
The charity uses tricks of the trade that the founders, Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton, had learned doing the job. The trick is that medical charges for the uninsured or underinsured come in much higher than what insurance companies pay. What debt collectors know is the facilities will usually settle a debt for pennies on the dollar.
So RIP Medical Debt buys big packages of debt, mostly on the secondary medical debt market, said RIP spokesperson Daniel Lempert. That’s debt that doctors and hospitals have already sold to debt collectors. Sometimes, RIP works directly with doctors and hospitals, Lempert said, as laws are changing with medical debt.
RIP may pay 10 cents on the dollar, thus magnifying donations 10 times.
The charity has partnered with agencies that identify which people in debt are also low income or facing insolvency with medical expenses more than 5% of their income.
So RIP does not pay individual bills one at a time. And they don’t currently work in all 50 states. They work in Florida, Utah, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, and the region of Appalachia.
Florida has a very high rate of medical debt — in part, because it is one of few states that did not expand Medicaid to allow more people to receive federally funded health insurance. That may go before voters in a future referendum. Opposition to expanding Medicaid is related to states’ fears that they will be left holding the bag after a few years.
Not everyone in need will be reached by RIP, because RIP can only buy up debt that the secondary market is willing to sell to RIP, said RIP Manager of Strategic Partnership Jenna Funsten.
Hagen said other social justice groups in the area had planned to help raise funds, but dropped out when RIP told them they’d already paid off a lot of medical debt in Sarasota County.
RIP said the group would have to wait for the level of debt in Sarasota County to increase to where they could negotiate effectively.
So funds raised by the Gulf Coast Humanists alone sponsored the project, Hagen said.
“This is something each person in the United States should be thinking about,” Hagen said of helping to solve medical debt.
Humanists believe that people alone are responsible for fixing problems of inequity and injustice in the world, Hagen said.
They were aiming to raise $20,000, Hagen said.
If donations exceed the $20,000 mark for the Gulf Coast campaign, Lempert said, RIP will put the extra donations in the account for the next round addressing the same three counties.
If someone is facing critical medical debt and lives in any of these counties, Lempert said, they should not be afraid to open a yellow envelope from RIP Medical Debt. It might have good news.
