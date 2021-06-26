ENGLEWOOD — Healogics recently presented the Center of Distinction award to Englewood Community Hospital’s Wound Care Center.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction and healing rates for diabetic wounds to complex arterial ulcers.
“It is an honor to once again receive the Center of Distinction honor. It truly reflects our dedication to excellence, quality and patient experience for those we are privileged to serve,” said Steve Young, CEO.
The Englewood Community Hospital Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Using a multidisciplinary team of nurses, a plastic surgeon, podiatrist, infectious disease, and vascular surgery specialists, we employ advanced wound care modalities. These include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.
Recently, the center completed an expansion of the Wound Care Center adding treatment rooms and an enlarged waiting room.
“We offer the most advanced treatment protocols in an effort to make a difference in the lives of our patients by helping them return to a better quality of life without the limitation of a chronic wound,” said Dr. Wadi Gomero-Cure, medical director of Englewood Community Hospital’s Wound Care Center.
To learn more about wound care services offered, visit englewoodcommhospital.com.
