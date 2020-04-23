An Englewood man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in December, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
On April 16, the victim told her mother she wanted to hurt herself but she couldn't tell her why, according to an arrest affidavit. She wanted to talk to her best friend who lives in Orlando, so her mother suggested the friend could relay the information to her.
The incident allegedly occurred at a rental house in Port Charlotte where the victim and suspect, Christiaan Josuas Opperman, 23, were staying. Opperman is a citizen of South Africa, according to his booking information.
The victim said she was playing games on a computer in Opperman's bedroom and fell asleep on his bed. She woke up to him "aggressively handling" and groping her. He raped her, and she could not speak or push him off in her shock, she said.
In the morning, Opperman allegedly gave her a pill, which he told her to take so she wouldn't get pregnant. She didn't know what it was but took it anyway, she said.
A letter reportedly written to the victim by Opperman, saying he was sorry for what he did and asking for forgiveness, was provided to the cops. Opperman's father identified the handwriting as appearing to belong to his son, according to the affidavit.
His father said Opperman told him the sexual encounter happened on Dec. 23, 2019, after he and the victim were playing video games. He said the conversation turned sexual, and the encounter was the result of "consuming alcohol and permission given to him by the victim."
Detectives made contact with Opperman where he was staying at the Sun Coast Inn motel in Englewood. According to the affidavit, he became visually distraught and started crying hysterically. He said he had retained legal counsel and did not wish to speak with detectives but continued to say, "I am sorry," the affidavit said.
Opperman was charged with sexual battery on a person 12 years of age or older. He was being held at the Charlotte County Jail as of Thursday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.