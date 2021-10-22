An Englewood man was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday for illegal dumping of waste lumber.
Gary W. Bennett, 71, of the 6200 block of Roberta Drive, has been charged with one count of littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
The arrest report alleges that a witness observed a figure leaving a large amount of waste lumber at a vacant lot on Conroy Avenue. The witness described the suspect as “an older white male … medium build with grayish brown thinning hair.”
The witness alleges that he confronted the suspect about the littering, and the suspect replied that he did not care. The witness subsequently took note of the suspect’s pickup and its license plate, which he later passed on to the responding deputy.
The responding deputy determined that the dimensions of the waste lumber at Conroy Avenue were 12 feet long, 10 feet wide, and 1 foot high, qualifying for “felony by volume” classification littering.
After conducting a search of the license plate and flagging Bennett as the owner of the vehicle, the deputy subsequently contacted Bennett. When meeting Bennett, the deputy noted in the arrest report that both Bennett and his vehicle matched the witness’ description.
Bennett identified himself to the deputy, who in turn informed him about the waste lumber incident.
“Bennett stated it was a stupid mistake and he was sorry for his actions,” according to the arrest report. He was subsequently arrested.
Bennett is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
