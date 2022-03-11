PORT CHARLOTTE — An Englewood man was charged Thursday for allegedly leaving a totaled bus by the roadside.
Michael Justin Rowe, 32, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count of littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
Rowe had previously received three similar charges for allegedly dumping furniture and household waste at different locations in Port Charlotte last year.
The arrest followed a roughly week-long investigation of an abandoned vehicle complaint. The bus in question — a 2018 white Ford E-450 — was reported at the intersection of Jabriu Avenue and Palm Street on March 3.
When deputies responded to the scene, they found the bus on its side. The engine had been taken out of the vehicle, as well as the transmission, catalytic converter, lights, and most of its interior. A black rope was found to be tied around the bus frame.
The investigation ultimately determined that the bus was originally from Bay County, was taken off rotation due to damage, and later sold through an auction house. The original buyer removed most of the missing components and stored it at a lot in Bradenton.
When the lot’s owner decided to sell the property, according to the arrest report, the buyer — Florida Auto and Truck Exchange, Inc. — listed the gutted vehicle on Craigslist for free.
A phone number later revealed to be Rowe’s responded on March 3; he received the vehicle on the same day of the reported dumping, according to the report.
CCSO made contact with Rowe on March 10, where he confirmed that he did contact the company representative listing the vehicle.
Part of Rowe’s discussion is redacted out on the arrest report; later, however, Rowe was charged and taken into custody.
