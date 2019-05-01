An Englewood man was sentenced to 60 months probation, with adjudication withheld, after allegedly killing his girlfriend’s dog, Tinkerbelle, in January of 2018.
Chad Kolberg, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pound man, was accused of stomping on the Shih Tzu mix. He pleaded no contest.
The dog died sometime after Kolberg’s girlfriend left home following an argument around midnight on Jan. 23, according to court records. She was notified by Kolberg that Tinkerbelle wasn’t feeling well around 2 a.m. At 2:30 a.m., he said the dog was fine, but at 4:30 a.m., she received a text saying Tinkerbelle was dead.
Kolberg told Animal Control he had no idea what happened, and he was home doing laundry and dishes all night after his girlfriend left, the report stated.
Tinkerbelle was found to have died from blunt force trauma to her head. Bruising covered the top of her head, and there was significant bleeding from her right ear, as well abrasions under her chin, left shoulder, and inside her upper lip, according to the report. A broken canine tooth was found in her stomach.
Kolberg allegedly had blood on the bottom and edges of his shoes.
The veterinarian who conducted the necropsy said the dog’s injuries could not have been caused by falling off an object in the house and were not caused by “self-trauma.” She said the injuries as well as the blood on Kolberg’s shoes could indicate the dog had been stomped on.
Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones said Kolberg claimed the dog fell off a kitchen table, but her injuries were not consistent with that claim.
“I was like no, is your kitchen table like 100 feet high?” he said. “We were pleased with the outcome here. I think it holds him accountable.”
Kolberg was charged with torturing an animal with intent to injure or kill, a third-degree felony. In addition to probation, he must pay outstanding fees totaling $2,741, including $2,000 to Animal Control’s Animal Welfare Trust Fund and is barred from possessing any animals.
