An Englewood man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle at the intersection of S.R. 776 and Coliseum Boulevard in the Gardens of Gulf Cove Saturday night.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, Glenn Weathers, 68, was driving his 2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide west on S.R. 776 approaching the Coliseum intersection when an unknown driver, heading the opposite direction on eastbound 776, attempted to make a left turn north onto Coliseum and into Weathers’ path. Weathers was not wearing a helmet.
While attempting to make the left turn, the unknown driver stopped in the median of the intersection. To avoid collision, Weathers then laid down his motorcycle — an action often used by motorcyclists to avoid potential collision. Witnesses claimed that both vehicles had a solid green light at the intersection.
Weathers fell off the motorcycle after it struck the pavement of the westbound left lane of S.R. 776, landing in the right lane and crosswalk of the roadway. The motorcycle slid through the intersection, coming to an uncontrolled stop in the westbound left lane of S.R. 776. Weathers was transported to Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers.
There is no further information in the FHP report regarding the unknown driver’s actions after stopping in the median. The incident is still under investigation, according to the report.
In the press release, FHP noted that alcohol was not related. Weathers’ next of kin have been notified.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Fabian Oneal Walters, 40, of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Melony Joy Syirac, 45, 28400 block of Chinquanpin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $9,000.
• Noah John Roth, Sr., 44, 5600 block of Sabal Palm Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving with a revoked license, petty theft, loitering or prowling and violation of probation. Bond: $7,000.
• Michael Joseph Guggino, 58, 4100 block of Drance St., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and petty theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Eric Oanh Nguyen, 53, of Houma, LA. Charges: seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
• Steven Jason Richelson, 33, 800 block of NE 10th Terrace, Cape Coral. Charges: manufacture of a controlled substance, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $23,000.
• Rolando Marrero, 56, 2600 block of SE 38th St., Cape Coral. Charges: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
