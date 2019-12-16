SOUTH VENICE — An Englewood motorcyclist died at the hospital after a Friday crash on U.S. 41 in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Monday.
Richard Higgins, 73, of Englewood was reportedly riding a Honda CMX-250 motorcycle around 7:15 a.m., traveling south on U.S. 41, past Jacaranda Boulevard.
He traveled into the turn lane into Walmart, just as William Johnson, 37, of Port Charlotte, turned left into the same entrance, according to FHP. Johnson was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.
Higgins laid his motorcycle on its left side and collided with the SUV's right rear tire, according to a press release.
Johnson was cited with failure to yield the right of way, no proof of insurance, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Higgins was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 10:38 a.m. Monday.
