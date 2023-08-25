Right: Claira Thatcher was a teacher at Englewood Elementary School who retired but still worked tirelessly as a leader with Englewood’s Cub Scout Pack 26. She is pictured in front of what is now named the Lee Walker Scout Hut on South Maple Street.
A big Pioneer Days event in the 1970s was a mud boggin’ race on Pine Street, way before it was paved over and Englewood Community Hospital was built. The Englewood Jaycees organized the race, and most of the other Pioneer Days events for a few decades.
First Federal of Englewood’s float in the 1977 Pioneer Days Parade included mermaids Pam Zee and Elaine Albritton. Many would remember the bank from its lighted sign that displayed the times of high and low tides in Lemon Bay on State Road 776 at Beach Road. The building is now the Englewood real estate offices of Michael Saunders & Company.
In 1970, if you were caught without your official Jaycees Pioneer Days Panama hat, you were subject to “arrest” and had to ride around in a “jail.” This included funeral director and future State Rep. Ted Ewing, in plaid Bermuda shorts.
Left: Wiley and Harley Hicks working on land for Hicks Marina in Grove City, 1947.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
Pete Crawford, Albert Low and John Albritton build one of Walter Gault’s fishing boats, eventually named the Gasparilla II, at Placida in the 1960s.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
Right: Claira Thatcher was a teacher at Englewood Elementary School who retired but still worked tirelessly as a leader with Englewood’s Cub Scout Pack 26. She is pictured in front of what is now named the Lee Walker Scout Hut on South Maple Street.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
Walter Gault with shells, corals and rocks he collected, 1969.
PHOTOs PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
A big Pioneer Days event in the 1970s was a mud boggin’ race on Pine Street, way before it was paved over and Englewood Community Hospital was built. The Englewood Jaycees organized the race, and most of the other Pioneer Days events for a few decades.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
Alta Moore and Peg Leach dress up for a show put on the by the Business and Professional Women in Englewood in 1960.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
Englewood’s Pioneer Days celebration in 1968 included a watermelon-eating contest for the kids.
PHOTOs PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
First Federal of Englewood’s float in the 1977 Pioneer Days Parade included mermaids Pam Zee and Elaine Albritton. Many would remember the bank from its lighted sign that displayed the times of high and low tides in Lemon Bay on State Road 776 at Beach Road. The building is now the Englewood real estate offices of Michael Saunders & Company.
PHOTOs PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
In 1970, if you were caught without your official Jaycees Pioneer Days Panama hat, you were subject to “arrest” and had to ride around in a “jail.” This included funeral director and future State Rep. Ted Ewing, in plaid Bermuda shorts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.