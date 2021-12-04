ENGLEWOOD — The mission of the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation is to bring the community together to help support those battling cancer.

More than 300 walkers and runners showed their support by participating in the Englewood Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park.

After taking a break last year because of COVID-19, Melody and Gary Vasbinder and Erin and Bryan Halstead organized the family-friendly, untimed event for the seventh year.

“Bryan, Melody, Gary and I would like to thank all of you that made the annual Englewood Turkey Trot a success. We couldn’t pull this off each year without a lot of help from amazing volunteers and all of you who come out in the early hours of Thanksgiving morning to run or walk,” said Erin Halstead, who serves as the Cancer Foundation’s treasurer.

This year our event raised more than $5,000 to benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, she said. “Thank you, Englewood!”

For information about the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, visit theeacf.org.

