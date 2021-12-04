Volunteer Margery Sandness presented a gift basket she made to three generations of Turkey Trotters: Robert Johnston of Rotonda West and his daughter and granddaughter, Susan Johnston and Ashley Cash of Fort Lauderdale.
The Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze join Real Bikes Englewood, Amberjack Sanitation, and Erin Halstead, Real Estate Broker Associate at Michael Saunders & Company, in sponsoring the annual Englewood Turkey Trot 5K. Kiwanis volunteers are, from left, (front) Debbie Specht and Margery Halstead, (back) Erik Halstead, Steve LeVasseur and R.J. Lewis.
Melissa and Eric Howes pose for a photo on Thanksgiving morning. No event T-shirts are given at the Englewood Turkey Trot as all funds raised directly benefit cancer warriors. Many participants choose to wear special attire.
Girl Scout Cadette Sianna left, and Girl Scout Senior and Mariner Ayva, ready to distribute ribbons to runners and walkers at the Turkey Trot to wear in memory or in honor of cancer warriors. Ayva also ran the 5K.
Volunteer Margery Sandness presented a gift basket she made to three generations of Turkey Trotters: Robert Johnston of Rotonda West and his daughter and granddaughter, Susan Johnston and Ashley Cash of Fort Lauderdale.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Dave Herzog runs on the natural surface trail through the pine flatwoods and scrub of Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park during the Seventh Englewood Turkey Trot.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Greeting the more than 300 walkers and at the annual Englewood Turkey Trot are Girl Scout Cadette Alana, left, and Girl Scout Senior and Mariner Destiny. Alana later walked the 5K with family members.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze join Real Bikes Englewood, Amberjack Sanitation, and Erin Halstead, Real Estate Broker Associate at Michael Saunders & Company, in sponsoring the annual Englewood Turkey Trot 5K. Kiwanis volunteers are, from left, (front) Debbie Specht and Margery Halstead, (back) Erik Halstead, Steve LeVasseur and R.J. Lewis.
PHOTOs PROVIDED
Melissa and Eric Howes pose for a photo on Thanksgiving morning. No event T-shirts are given at the Englewood Turkey Trot as all funds raised directly benefit cancer warriors. Many participants choose to wear special attire.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Girl Scout Cadette Sianna left, and Girl Scout Senior and Mariner Ayva, ready to distribute ribbons to runners and walkers at the Turkey Trot to wear in memory or in honor of cancer warriors. Ayva also ran the 5K.
ENGLEWOOD — The mission of the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation is to bring the community together to help support those battling cancer.
More than 300 walkers and runners showed their support by participating in the Englewood Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park.
After taking a break last year because of COVID-19, Melody and Gary Vasbinder and Erin and Bryan Halstead organized the family-friendly, untimed event for the seventh year.
“Bryan, Melody, Gary and I would like to thank all of you that made the annual Englewood Turkey Trot a success. We couldn’t pull this off each year without a lot of help from amazing volunteers and all of you who come out in the early hours of Thanksgiving morning to run or walk,” said Erin Halstead, who serves as the Cancer Foundation’s treasurer.
This year our event raised more than $5,000 to benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, she said. “Thank you, Englewood!”
For information about the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, visit theeacf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.