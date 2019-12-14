A divided Charlotte County Commission Tuesday rejected the latest plan for an assisted living facility near the waterfront in Englewood.
The debate raised questions about a letter sent by a Sarasota County Fire Marshal Richard Chapman to the Charlotte County Zoning Board of Appeals in June, on official letter head.
The letter was later rescinded by the Sarasota County Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton. Chapman's letter implied concerns about whether emergency vehicles would be able to maneuver in the site off Point of Pines Road.
Chapman also wrote that he had discussed the matter with Charlotte County's Fire Marshall Scott Morris. Charlotte County fire officials, however, have not issued any statements about this proposal, spokesperson Todd Dunn told the Sun.
Englewood includes both Sarasota and Charlotte counties, but the project location is in Charlotte County, and would not be reviewed by Sarasota.
Easton wrote a letter to the site developer, Richard Lake, apologizing for Chapman's involvement and calling the Chapman's letter “inappropriate as to form.”
“I would like to apologize for any trouble this letter has caused,” Easton wrote to Lake. “(I)t has been addressed and will not occur in the future.”
Lake, a lifelong Englewood resident and developer, accused the neighbors of lying to achieve their goal of blocking his plan. Lake has been trying for several years to build commercial property on land along McCall Road that turned out to have no road access.
Asked what he thought were lies, he said testimony that there were no assisted living facilities in nearby coastal high hazard areas, among other things. The final blow, however, was the last minute letter from Chapman, Lake said.
“This letter sunk our ship,” Lake said.
After the commission vote Tuesday, Lake was angry, and said he is not sure what he will do. He can go back to the appeals board in a few months. He does not want the expense of presenting a planned development, he said. If he does nothing, he said he believes he deserves a refund of the $700,000 he has paid in property taxes on land he has improved in Englewood.
“I'm not going to come back here and allow a bunch of people to create new lies,” he said, adding, “I don't want to run around suing people.”
In June, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied Lake's latest request for a special exception, 2-1. County staff had recommended Lake's plan, saying it was a low intensity use and that it had adequate access to a major road. The county's comprehensive plan discourages but does not bar facilities for medically fragile populations in the coastal flood zones.
After the appeals board denial in June, Lake demanded mediation with the county using new state regulations encouraging this over legal action. It was the mediated plan that commissioners rejected 4-1. Several commissioners objected to deciding based on a four-page settlement agreement with one picture.
“The Board of Zoning Appeals is the final word,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo before voting to deny. “We didn't get a presentation. We didn't get anything ... I'm literally voting blind.”
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was the lone supporter of Lake.
“It's obvious the decision that (the appeals board) made was based on information that was fallacious,” Deutsch said of the last minute letter. “That's grossly unfair to the applicant (Lake).”
In 2017, Lake was planning to build a hotel on the site, but commissioners rejected that plan. Local residents showed up to that hearing to object. Many stated they will only accept a single family home on the residential lot that Lake bought to provide access to the commercial lot.
Although they voted against the mediation proposal, several commissioners Tuesday disagreed with residents' claims about assisted living facilities.
“I know that assisted living facilities are very low impact,” said Commissioner Bill Truex. “I think it's a good project.”
