The first fifteen literacy tutors have been let loose on Charlotte County.
They appear to be a motivated bunch.
“I’ve been told there’s a big problem with adult literacy, right here in Charlotte County,” said volunteer tutor Mari Usera of Port Charlotte.
“I want to do something to help people immigrating to our country, to be welcoming,” said Dottie Territo of Rotonda West. “I feel the atmosphere has been very tense, and I’m sorry that families have been torn apart,” she said, referring to recent disputes over whether refugee families should be separated as they arrive at the border.
Working with Charlotte County libraries, the Hispanic American Council of Charlotte County started putting out the word early this year that a literacy volunteer program was starting up. The emphasis is on offering English language skills to non-English speakers.
Not long after this, they had enough people for two training classes of 12 hours each. Both the March and the April cohorts graduated on Thursday with a ceremony and some parting tips at the Port Charlotte Library on Aaron Street.
These tutors will be working with adults only, and mostly with adults who need help with their English language skills, said Hispanic American Council President Maria Lara. They’re just starting to find out what student they are matched up with. Each tutor commits to about 1-2 hours a week per student. Some have signed up for multiple students.
The program is goal oriented, so the tutor and student set goals in the beginning. When the goals are met, they can decide what to do next, Lara said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates, in Charlotte County a language other than English is spoken in nearly 10 percent of the households.
Charlotte County has long had a sizeable population of non-native English speakers, said Lara. A volunteer tutoring program allows working and non-working adults to meet and work one-on-one at times that are convenient to them, she said.
Some of the students are coming from local employers, Lara said, who have requested assistance for their non-English speaking employees.
Training for the program was provided for free by the Florida Literacy Coalition, using a curriculum from a national group called ProLiteracy. ProLiteracy also offers training materials that the tutors can use with their students. Charlotte County volunteers will keep track of their work and their students to compile data that the state coalition can use to apply for grants, said Lara.
Many but not all of the volunteers are retired. Bette Pisarski of Englewood is a retired teacher of students with special needs. Patricia Pasca is still working as a liaison for immigrant families in the Charlotte County School District. Myrna Charry is a retired linguistics professor from New York.
“This is right up my alley,” she said.
Four of the volunteers are men. John Homan just retired from the police force in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“I didn’t come down here expecting to do this,” he said with a smile. “I came to the (Charlotte County) Cultural Center. I signed up for a Spanish class.”
His teacher, Betty Barriga, suggested he become a tutor.
“I said, ‘It sounds like a really good program, Betty.’”
Homan said he’s not a snow bird, but is here for all seasons.
“I’m a Floridian now!”
