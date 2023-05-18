DeSantis Legislation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws markers into the audience after signing various bills Tuesday during a bill signing ceremony in Lighthouse Point.

 AP PHOTO/Wilfredo Lee

TALLAHASSEE — Environmental groups are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto legislation they contend will have a “chilling effect” on efforts to limit sprawl in Florida.

DeSantis has until Wednesday to act upon a bill (SB 540) that in part allows “prevailing” parties to recover legal fees in comprehensive growth-management plan challenges at the state Division of Administrative Hearings.


   
0
0
0
0
1

Load comments