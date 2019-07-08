Charlotte County Utilities expects to receive $450,777 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to offset the cost of replacing septic systems with sewers for 300 homes and lots in the historic El Jobean neighborhood.
Utilities Director Craig Rudy told county commissioners Monday about the grant, and that the application is due today. Commissioners need to approve the grant application today, which is expected to be approved by the EPA. The county has to contribute $300,518 to be eligible for this grant from the nation's Clean Water Act legislation.
The full cost for the El Jobean project, currently underway, is $9.1 million. About $4 million will come from the BP oil spill settlement fund. That is reparations from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.
Rather than make property owners pay the full cost of the project, the county has committed to keeping the cost of connection to $11,500 per household. That means taxpayers have to subsidize the rest of the cost, and the county has to apply for grants. The county will also borrow from the state's low interest fund, Rudy said. The new grant will not lower the $11,500, but reduce the subsidy from the county.
Septic-to-sewer director Diana Bello told the Sun that the EPA offers grants annually for clean water projects, but the county has not used this funding since 2015.
This is the second septic-to-sewer project undertaken by the county. A third project is beginning in the Ackerman Avenue area in Port Charlotte. In all projects, some residents have objected bitterly to being forced to give up septic systems they say are functioning.
Water quality experts have told commissioners that Florida soils are not good for septic. Also, they learned the water table is often higher than the septic fields, particularly near bodies of water, where the county has focused its first projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.