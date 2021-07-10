For about nine months, fertilizer manufacturers such as Mosaic had federal permission to use their slightly radioactive waste to build roads.
That permission is now rescinded, but the fertilizer industry sees that a door is still open.
On July 7, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Joe Biden withdrew an Oct. 14 decision, made under the administration of former President Donald Trump. Trump had pledged to reduce governmental regulation in environmental areas. The Trump EPA had decided to end a 30-year federal ban on the use of phosphogypsum waste for purposes such as road construction. It had been banned due to the concentrated presence of low level radiation from naturally occurring elements in phosphate.
Some of the world's greatest concentrations of phosphate, mining and manufacturing are in Florida, and much of that along the Peace River, which feeds Charlotte County's Charlotte Harbor.
After the October decision, environmentalists charged that the EPA sidestepped its own consultant to agree with the industry-run The Fertilizer Institute's study. Critics also stated that the EPA ended the decades-long ban with no public announcement.
The Fertilizer Institute submitted a study to the EPA in 2020 suggesting that radiation cancer risks of using phosphate waste on roads were exaggerated. Critics noted the study coincided with the state's plan to build hundreds of miles of toll roads.
Environmental groups sued and asked the EPA to reconsider, which it now has, with the change in presidential administration.
Environmental groups hailed the EPA's most recent decision.
"Allowing phosphogypsum in roads was a boneheaded, short-sighted favor to the industry," said Jacklyn Lopez, Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity.
The center listed 16 toxic elements found in phosphogypsum including various isotopes of uranium, radium, thorium, lead, polonium, arsenic, lead and cadmium.
A fundamental disagreement between environmental and industry is whether radioactive elements will take 10,000 years to leach out of the road material into ground water, or just a few decades.
Reached for comment, Mosaic said it sees an opportunity still remains.
"While the decision came as a disappointment, it's important to note, the EPA withdrew the (phosphogypsum) road base approval based solely on procedural grounds," said Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron. "Its action did not take issue with (The Fertilizer Institute's) robust, science-based risk assessment in support of the use of phosphogypsum in road construction."
Instead, she said, the EPA said it needed more information about the source of material to be used, the volume and the location of a project.
Mosaic is following research done in places such as Canada, Finland and Spain on the use of phosphogypsum in agriculture and in coastal restoration.
"Our goal of finding a more environmentally sound practice than storage in above-ground stacks remains a top priority," Barron said.
As a result of the EPA decision in the late 1980s, fertilizer manufacturers in the U.S. must store their ever-growing waste in gypstacks that tower over the landscape and threaten to collapse.
Other countries allow the use of phosphogypsum for road construction and for agriculture. Using it for these purposes helps tackle the environmental problem of the gypstacks.
In April, an old gypstack on Tampa Bay sprung a leak forcing local government to release millions of gallons of acidic waste water that was high in algae-producing elements. In 2015, a Florida gypstack in New Wales was drained by an underwater sinkhole sending the waste into underground water supplies.
