PORT CHARLOTTE - An emergency room nurse was fired from her job and arrested for providing unauthorized drug treatments to 11 patients, authorities reported.
Whitney Lee Alley, 46, had worked at the Peace River Regional Medical Center, now known as ShorePoint Port Charlotte. Hospital officials allege she took 11 doses of hydromorphone, a pain reliever, and improperly administered them to patients who were not prescribed for it.
The name of the hospital was redacted in the arrest report. The Daily Sun was able to determine the ShorePoint facility as the location of Alley's previous work by ancillary information in the report.
Hydromorphone is listed as a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the arrest report.
Allegations were first made to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on June 6. Hospital officials told deputies the hospital's pharmacy houses medication in a machine that requires hospital credentials and a fingerprint reader to dispense items.
"On 11 occasions, (Alley) entered her credentials, fingerprint and requested Hydromorphone without a work order," according to the allegations in the CCSO arrest report.
The same report also states none of Alley's patients were prescribed hydromorphone. Each dose of the drug was listed as 2 milligrams.
CCSO continued to investigate the alleged misappropriation over the course of the next week. In that time, hospital officials told deputies that they had twice called Alley, a Sarasota resident, to work for a drug test and she had failed twice to report.
Alley was fired from her nursing job at ShorePoint on June 10 and was reported to the state Board of Nursing.
Hospital officials alleged that, after further research into her work history, it was discovered she had been terminated from another nursing job for a similar incident. She later completed a program to regain her nursing license.
Charlotte County deputies later made contact with Alley, who agreed to meet with them at the CCSO District 3 office on Loveland Boulevard. She was subsequently read her Miranda rights and spoke with deputies, according to the arrest report. An entire paragraph containing the substance of their discussion was redacted in the same report.
Alley was subsequently arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail. She was released on a bond of $5,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 18.
When reached for comment, representatives for ShorePoint said that the organization does not comment on current or former employees.
