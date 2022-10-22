PUNTA GORDA - A man serving life in prison for murder escaped custody and was caught by Florida Highway Patrol officers along Interstate 75 in Charlotte County.
Anthony Moret, 67, was walking southbound on the interstate about 6:02 a.m. Saturday, authorities stated in a news release.
"A wants and warrant check revealed Moret had an active warrant for escape while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder," it said.
He was found at Mile Marker 158, it noted. That is near the Charlotte County Truck Comfort Station just south of Jones Loop Road.
"Moret was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Charlotte County Jail to await extradition back to Georgia," the news release stated.
Georgia officials said Friday that Moret had escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center.
Georgia prison records show Moret has a long list of criminal activities in the 1970s and 1980s, including armed robbery and killing a prisoner with an ax while on a work detail.
His 1980 appeal on the murder charge gave some details on that slaying.
"Several eyewitnesses, consisting of both inmates and prison guards, testified that they saw the appellant walk up behind the victim and strike him on the head with an ax, once while the victim was standing and again after he had fallen down," court documents stated. "There was testimony that there was animosity between the appellant and the victim, because the appellant is a Muslim and the victim was anti-Muslim. One of the prison guards testified that, as he was taking the appellant away after he had killed the victim, the appellant stated that, 'the sorry son of a bitch needed killing.'"
