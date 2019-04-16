The parents of two teenagers killed in a head-on collision with a 99-year-old driver on his way to Port Charlotte have been awarded $10 million.
Walter Roney, a trucking executive and developer from Dearborn, Michigan, was reportedly driving the wrong way on a divided highway in Fort Pierce, Florida, when he crashed into a pickup truck.
The driver, Santia Feketa, 18, and passenger, 17-year-old Britney Poindexter, both died in the crash, according to Brinkwire.com. Roney also succumbed to his injuries three days later.
Michigan driving records show someone had reported Roney to state motor vehicle officials in September, recommending he be re-examined to determine whether he was still competent to drive, Brinkwire stated. Roney reportedly passed that test Jan. 8, just 29 days before the fatal crash.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Roney and his girlfriend, Carolyn Bruns, 75, were driving from Melbourne to Port Charlotte for interior electrical repairs for their RV. They were heading west in the eastbound lanes of Florida State Road 70 when they smashed into the teen girls, who were driving a Chevrolet Silverado.
The girls’ parents previously reached a $1 million settlement with Bruns, according to Brinkwire. The lawsuit stated she was acting as Roney’s caregiver and could have saved the girls, the Palm Beach Post reported.
