The Rev. Silvio Esteves

The Rev. Silvio Esteves, known as Pastor Syl, is the new pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte. He is a native of Brazil who studied in Georgia and was ordained in Canada.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE —The First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte is welcoming its pastor.

The Rev. Silvio Esteves, known as Pastor Syl, is a native of Brazil, church officials stated in an email to The Daily Sun.


The Daily Sun publishes religion news each weekend on the Faith and Families page. Send your religion news to newstips@yoursun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments