PORT CHARLOTTE —The First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte is welcoming its pastor.
The Rev. Silvio Esteves, known as Pastor Syl, is a native of Brazil, church officials stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
Pastor Syl began his studies at Columbia Theological Seminary in Georgia, passing through McGill University and graduating with a Master of Divinity from the Presbyterian College in Montreal and a Master of Theology from Tyndale University in Toronto.
He was first ordained by the Presbyterian Church in Canada. He and his wife Betania lived for almost six years on Canada’s French-speaking side.
The Esteveses have also lived in Atlanta, Georgia, Crested Butte in Colorado, and Sun Valley, Idaho.
“With Pastor Syl’s Canadian background in Ontario and Quebec, Pastor Syl hopes to welcome snowbirds from Canada and the northern states. Likewise, because he can also speak fluent Spanish and Portuguese, he is hoping to outreach to the Hispanic and Brazilian populations in the area,” the email states.
“It is a great honor for my wife and me to serve in Port Charlotte,” Esteves stated in the email. “The First Presbyterian Church is known not only for its beautiful stained-glass windows and sanctuary, but also for its Food Pantry, which presently serves over 150 families and helps to feed over 700 people who are currently struggling.
“We hope to find more people here who are willing to walk alongside us, helping those in need and we don’t care if they are Presbyterians or not. As long as someone is willing to do God’s work, that is all that matters to us.”
Esteves said he and Betania love to take long walks and meet new people. He said the First Presbyterian Church’s doors will always be open to Port Charlotte’s entire community.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte is at 2230 Hariet St. Sunday School for all ages is at 9 a.m. in the church’s New Life Center. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary, followed by coffee and fellowship in the New Life Center.
