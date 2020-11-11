Tropical Storm Eta was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane by early Wednesday as it moved eastward in the Gulf of Mexico and closer to the coasts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties, before moving northward. By noon on Wednesday, the area was under a tropical storm warning, a storm surge warning, a flash flood watch, a tornado watch, a high surf advisory and a rip current warning issued by the National Weather Service's Tampa office. Trees and branches were down, and power was out for nearly 17,000 Florida Power & Light customers statewide.
Meteorologist Paul Close with the National Weather Service said winds of 60 mph were recorded at the Punta Gorda Airport. He said that winds of that velocity could snap a tree and cause roof damage, such as loosening shingles. He said that by Thursday conditions would be breezy, with the rain moving out.
At least one Allegiant flight on Wednesday was cancelled and two others were diverted due to the storm, said Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller. At Sarasota-Bradenton International, seven flights coming from Georgia, Texas and North Carolina were cancelled by Delta, Korean Air, American Airlines, AeroMexico, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
Brian Gleason, public information spokesperson for Charlotte County, said there were one to two downed trees on Sandpiper Key, but as of noon Wednesday there were no further reports. He said that drivers should always be aware during a flash flood watch that they should "stay off the roads." He said drivers should "not pass through any standing waters."
Around 3 p.m., the county opened a refuge shelter at the Centennial Park recreation center in Port Charlotte for residents in or near low-lying or flood-prone areas.
Patrick Fuller, emergency management director for Charlotte County, said on Wednesday that the area was expected to have sustained winds in the mid-to-upper 30 mph range, with higher gusts. There could be sporadic power outages during the storm, and he said that FPL keeps the county up to date on any service disruptions.
FPL on its website said that customers in the path of the storm should prepare for outages.
By afternoon on Wednesday, Eta had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but its rain bands continued to lash the coastal communities of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. The storm has had an impact on other aspects of the community. It forced OneBlood, the local nonprofit center which serves Florida, to suspend operations in Tampa Bay and the Fort Myers area on Wednesday. As a result, OneBlood urged donors living in areas not impacted by Eta to donate blood to ensure a ready blood supply for those impacted by the storm. To find a OneBlood location or Big Red Bus blood drive and to schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org.
In other actions related to Eta, the Southwest Florida Water Management District closed all district-managed campgrounds and properties, including trails and day-use areas throughout its 16-county region, at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The district planned to reopen the campgrounds at 8 a.m. Thursday. For updated information go to www.WaterMatters.org.
