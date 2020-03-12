The Warm Mineral Springs Motel didn’t have to wait for the European travel ban to go into effect.
“We’re seeing cancellations right now,” Menish Shash said Thursday. But when it comes to the federal ban on travel from Europe itself, he said it makes sense for public safety.
The Warm Mineral Springs Motel caters to European guests who enjoy wading in the mineral springs. On its web page, the motel provides translations in Russian, German, French and Spanish.
The new travel restrictions, announced by President Trump Wednesday, went into effect at midnight this morning, and ban foreign nationals entering the U.S. from 26 European countries. The list of nations includes Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The British Isles, including Great Britain and Ireland, were excluded from the ban.
On the other hand, when asked if the Palm Island Resort has experienced any cancellations, guest service manager Maryanne Henry said, “It’s not had any effect whatsoever.”
Neither Englewood chamber executive director Ed Hill nor Charlotte tourism director Wendie Vestfall said they heard of any cancellations related directly to the ban.
According to Charlotte County’s Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, in 2019 the county saw only a small percentage of international visitors: 7% from Canada, 2% from the United Kingdom and 1% from other nations.
However, due to the spead of the coronavirus, local events are terminating or curtailing their plans. Vestfall cited how the annual college Snowbird Baseball Classic will play its last game March 15 and not March 22 as originally planned. Colleges decided to pull their teams from the tournament.
“Right now, it’s a wait-and-see,” Vestfall said, suggesting the situation surrounding the virus is constantly changing and evolving. “We will adapt to what’s going on.”
But in the meantime, Charlotte is “open for business.”
