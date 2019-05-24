The D.O.G.S. motorcycle club held its seventh annual Honor Flight benefit and One Stop Poker Run at the Nav-A-Gator Bar and Grill on May 18.

The event was held to support Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization who transports veterans to Washington, D.C., at no charge, to visit the monuments.

For more information on Honor Flight, its next trip to Washington D.C., in 2020, and photos of the most recent flight in May, visit Southwest Florida Honor Flight on Facebook or online at www.honorflightswfl.com.

