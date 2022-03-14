Lieda Boyko, from Port Charlotte, participates in the Ukrainian rally Feb. 25 at Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail in North Port. Boyko supports Ukraine and still has family living there. She said “Putin is the devil incarnate.” About 400 people attended the rally. Approximately 5,000 Ukrainians call the North Port area home, according to Visit Sarasota.
PUNTA GORDA — A local group is collecting specific items to send to the relatives of North Port residents living in Ukraine.
Nanette Leonard, founder of Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of former New Jersey residents now living in Charlotte County, is asking the public to donate specific items to be collected between 5:30-8 p.m. March 21 at the Great Lawn to the right of the new tiki hut at TT’s Tiki Hut at Four Points Sheraton.
A North Port resident and nurse who is from Ukraine, Natalya Koshman, will bring the donated items to Ukrainian churches, which will send them to relatives overseas.
“Our hearts are breaking watching events unfold for the people of Ukraine. Knowing there is a large Ukrainian population in North Port, we wanted to help the relatives of our neighbors in North Port by collecting items they said were needed,” Leonard said.
Items needed are:
• Flashlights and batteries
• Tylenol, (adults) ibuprofen and other over the counter medications, gauze, rubbing alcohol, Band Aids, blankets, feminine hygiene items, personal care products, toiletries for men and women, and first aid kits
Koshman, who owns a Nurse Next Door home health care franchise, will be at the fundraising event.
She said her mother-in-law, who lives in the western portion of Ukraine which is currently not under siege, has been taking in refugees.
“A whole family arrives at her home with just a bag of items,” she told The Daily Sun.
The FJTs, in addition to being a social group, also volunteer in the community. They have hosted toy drives for the past six years for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, raised food for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, and helped families in Charlotte County through The Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.