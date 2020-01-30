Peg Stunkard is all smiles as she is surprised with a cake Wednesday afternoon at the YMCA in Punta Gorda to celebrate her 99th birthday. She is participating in the Silver Sneakers exercise program at the Y with many others. When asked about the secret of her longevity, she answered positive thinking and exercise. If you let in negativity, it will destroy you, so be positive.
