With the year-long closure of its main runway in January, Punta Gorda Airport has a new webpage showing likely changes to flight patterns overhead.
Communications Director Kaley Miller told airport commissioners Thursday about the new web links.
The website shows how planes from the two commercial airlines, Allegiant and Sun Country, are expected to fly in and out using a runway that was, until recently, too short for commercial flights. The airport has a third runway for smaller aircraft only.
The airport will close entirely for one week in September to accomplish such projects as adding a car lane in front of the main terminal called the Bailey Terminal. Commercial flights will be diverted that week.
"While most people may not even notice, our neighbors directly north and south of Runway 15-33 will see more activity in 2022," said PGD's Chief Executive Officer James Parish. "We ask for our neighbors' patience and understanding as we complete this necessary project."
Flight patterns over PGD are designed to mitigate noise in the closest neighborhoods, among other purposes. They will vary according to weather and airline preference, said airport officials.
The airport does not have authority over what routes planes take coming and going from the airport. That is under the control of the Federal Aviation Administration. But there is a section on the airport website for residents to submit questions and comments to the airport.
In 2020, the airport finished lengthening and rebuilding the shorter runway, called 15-33, with a project that cost $12 million. The purpose was to prepare the airport for the one year it would take to rebuild the main runway, 4-22. The bigger runway, 7,193 feet, will cost $14.9 million to rebuild. From the 1940s, it was at risk of not meeting federal safety standards. The center of the runway needs to be rebuilt from the bottom up, the airport's website states. The outer edges will be milled and resurfaced.
In the brief time since both runways have been available, commercial pilots tend to prefer older runway during foggy weather, 4-22, PGD Chief Operating Officer Ron Mallard told The Daily Sun. That's because it has physical spot lights that project up to arriving planes, he said, while the approach to runway 15-33 is by satellite guidance alone. This comes into play mostly in the winter, he said. The visibility restrictions of each runway vary only by 50 feet of elevation and a quarter mile, he said.
Both airlines have been using both runways in the past year that both have been open.
These construction projects are paid for from a combination of federal grants, passenger fees and aircraft fuel taxes.
The arcane naming of the runways are based on how many degrees each end of each runway is from magnetic north, Commissioner Rob Hancik said recently.
Removing more wetlands from the airport landscape is also part of the project. Airports must remove wetlands to prevent bird strikes which disable planes. Wetlands must be recreated elsewhere in the same watershed.
