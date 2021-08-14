NORTH PORT — Sarasota County residents will have the chance to experience Warm Mineral Springs for free today, regardless of the tropical storm that is expected to pass by the area this weekend.
Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Tropical Depression Fred is looking more disorganized this morning and impacts to our area are not anticipated until Saturday afternoon,” said city of North Port spokesperson Laura Ansel. “Sarasota County residents interested in taking advantage of complimentary admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park are welcome to join us. We do recommend visitors plan to arrive earlier in the day – the park will open to the public at 9 a.m. There is no rain date for this event.”
Staff members are expecting up to 1,300 visitors, according to Ansel.
Warm Mineral Springs Park is the only natural warm spring in Florida.
“We’re hopeful many Sarasota County residents join us to check out the historic Warm Mineral Springs Park,” said North Port spokesperson Madison Heid. “It’s a great opportunity to learn more about this local gem and experience its mineral-rich waters.”
With a consistent average temperature of 85 degrees year-round, Warm Mineral Springs Park provides visitors with a number of therapeutic and passive recreation options. The spring is rumored to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. With anaerobic and highly mineralized properties, internationally known for its healing qualities, the park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually.
“Please be sure to continue watching the weather and be prepared for our usual August rains,” Ansel said. “Should lightning be detected within an eight-mile radius, the park will be temporarily closed for the safety of our visitors until we experience 30 minutes without lightning.”
A valid ID is required to enter the park. {span}Attendees are reminded to practice good physical distancing and to stay home if you are feeling unwell.{/span}
Don’t forget to check the radar before you leave. Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WeatherAlerts to make sure there are no active alerts. Same day re-entry will be permitted in the event of rain or lightning.
Warm Mineral Springs Park is located at 12200 San Servando Ave., in North Port.
