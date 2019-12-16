PORT CHARLOTTE — Three jewel thieves recently captured as a result of an investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office have also been tied to two Charlotte County thefts in 2012 and 2014.
Michael Clarence Ornelas, William Anthony Granims, and Matthew Petruccelli are accused in thefts of 23 jewelry stores in Florida, resulting in a total loss of about $16 million.
Ornelas and Granims were previously sent to federal prison after being arrested in 1999 for a string of 50 robberies in the southeastern United States, according to the Hernando Sun. But the two men were released after serving relatively short sentences.
In 2011, law enforcement agencies across Florida started seeing burglaries of jewelry stores done in a highly professional manner using similar methods, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a press conference last week.
In Port Charlotte, a theft at The Jewelry Store in the Kings Crossing Plaza in 2012 was never solved. The burglars worked from the adjacent building, cut through the wall, disabled the alarm system, and used heavy equipment to drill through a steel-and-concrete reinforced safe.
They emptied the safe and display cases, taking not only the store's jewelry but also personal jewelry belonging to the store's owner and her mother, according to prior Sun reports. The store closed for good at the end of 2015.
In Punta Gorda, a similar burglary took place at Star's Jewelry in 2014. The case was closed in 2018 after the statute of limitations expired, according to PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz.
According to Nienhuis, the three men all had their own distinct roles in the burglaries. Granims disabled the alarm systems, typically from adjacent buildings, and monitored police frequencies to make sure there were no patrol cars in the area.
Ornelas was the expert safe cracker, allegedly one of the top five in the world.
Petruccelli owned a thrift store where the thieves would sell some of the stolen goods. He also acted as a lookout during the thefts.
The big break came in the case when the Hernando County Sheriff's Office got a bulletin from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office about a robbery in their area, the Hernando Sun reported.
"We started putting two and two together," Nienhuis said at the press conference. "Law enforcement offices started talking to each other and we realized there was a pattern developing."
On May 19, 2018, the three were arrested while in the process of breaking into a jewelry store in a suburb of Chicago. Along with cash and jewelry, law enforcement seized high tech equipment. A laptop computer the thieves' possessed allegedly contained diagrams of every safe ever made and how to break into it.
Granims, 57, is now in custody in Florida, while Petruccelli, 67, and Ornelas, 56, are in the process of being transported from federal prison to Florida. They will face multiple burglary charges as well as racketeering.
