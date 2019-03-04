Imagine a world completely stagnant, lacking purpose or accomplishment, uncertain of the next stage of progress. Such was the world in which artists of the High Renaissance (1495–1530) found themselves.
“By the end of the High Renaissance, young artists experienced a crisis. It seemed that everything that could be achieved was already achieved. No difficulties, technical or otherwise, remained to be solved,” said Dr. Steven Derfler, a retired professor of archaeology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. “The young artists needed to find a new goal, and they sought new approaches to their art.”
Derfler examines those new approaches in his class “History of the Human Experience: Baroque and Rococo Period,” scheduled for 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 11 at Florida Gulf University’s Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211 in Punta Gorda. A catered lunch is included.
“Participants in this class will see how the foundations of art in the modern western world began. It’s the beginning of the modern age for Europe, including art,” Derfler said. “There is a greater connection with Baroque art and the art of the modern world than there is with the art of earlier periods like the Renaissance.”
During the Baroque and Rococo periods, momentous and status quo-shattering events influenced Europe and the world: the Protestant Reformation, the Dutch Golden Age, the scientific revolution and the Age of Enlightenment, the erosion of the connection between European monarchies and their subjects, the rise of the modern nation-state and the Age of Revolutions.
“Newly found religious freedoms, the scientific revolution, the exploration of the world and its political reshaping led to a rethinking of the direction art should take. Part of that rethinking had to do with the Catholic Church and the Protestant Reformation,” Derfler said. “The Catholic Church was losing people to the Protestant faith, leading to a rethinking of religious art by the Vatican. Art wasn’t just for the well-heeled but for the masses. So that everyday people could identify with the biblical stories portrayed in Baroque art.”
Another side of Baroque art was the elites’ continuing fascination with the “wow” factor, a reference to the opulence, excess and displays of wealth that took center stage in the art of the period, a reality some artists referred to as “noisy,” Derfler said.
Roughly spanning the 17th century, the Dutch Golden Age propelled Holland to global leadership in the arts, maritime exploration, trade, the sciences and the military arts, breaking Spain’s stranglehold on Europe and the New World.
During the Baroque period artistic masters like Rembrandt, Rubens and Bernini as well as female artists like Artemisia Gentileschi, Josefa de Óbidos and Giovanna Garzoni rose to the forefront of the artistic world in their various genres.
The Baroque and Rococo periods also gave rise to a “northern tradition of art, including diverse subject matter and themes,” Derfler said. “With the breaking away from Spain by Holland and the Protestant Reformation beginning in Germany, these differing cultures, with their unique perspectives drawn from their climates, geography, politics and religion, began to influence art, displacing Spain’s and Italy’s Mediterranean centric dominance of the artistic world.”
For more information or to register for “History of the Human Experience: Baroque and Rococo Period,” call 941-505-0130.
