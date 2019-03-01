PUNTA GORDA — Martha Bireda was so excited about a visitor to the Blanchard House Museum this week that she reached out to the Sun.
The visitor wasn’t a politician, celebrity or other dignitary. No, it was a 5-year-old boy named Christian Irorere, who recently moved here with his family from Michigan.
Why was Bireda, executive director of Punta Gorda’s museum of African-American history, so excited? According to Christian’s aunt, Erica Desane, he wanted to visit the Blanchard House to learn about his cultural heritage.
“Christian is always curious and ready to learn, always asking me about God and ‘our people,’” Desane said. “And he heard me talking about the museum and we googled it and stopped by.”
Christian particularly enjoyed the museum’s display on the African roots of southern cooking.
“He loves the pictures of the fried chicken and mac and cheese,” DeSane said. “And he was surprised about the Charmaphone (an antique cabinet containing a phonograph) and sewing machine. He thought they were speakers. He loves Africa and one day he wants to visit our Motherland.”
For more information about the museum, located at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Punta Gorda, visit blanchardhousemuseum.org or call 941-575-7518.
