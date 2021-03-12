NORTH PORT — Four events were happening simultaneously at the North Port City Hall area on Saturday morning, and that attracted hundreds of residents and guests to the City Green.
The 35th annual North Port Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo drew a crowd to the George Mullen Activity Center. Attendees had the chance to gather swag from more than 30 local businesses as well as enter raffles to win prizes or services from each one.
“I just won a free car wash,” said Tatiana Zuchmansky, who has been living in North Port for two years. “This is really fun — I like getting to know all of these businesses.”
A Vendor & Craft Fair hosted by the Local Ladies Social Network brought shoppers outdoors from the Expo to the City Center Front Green.
Wendy Reuter was explaining how to properly trim the bonsai trees that she was selling.
“It’s a new hobby,” Reuter said. “I’m just trying it out and seeing what kinds of plants people like. It’s going pretty good so far.”
Around the east corner of the city campus, staff from the Public Works Department were accepting drive-thru household hazardous waste drop-offs in the parking area near the North Port Police Department.
City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the city has hosted large events in the past, and the Saturday events were well coordinated.
“Staff has reviewed all the ins and outs and has developed a plan to make it all flow as smooth as possible,” Taylor said on Friday afternoon. “Some minor delays in the area are to be expected.”
For those who were hungry or thirsty at the busy event, Grace’s Taste of Poland food truck was there serving hot Polish meals and cold beverages.
“I’ve never tried Polish food before,” said Jim Florinchi, who was visiting from Wisconsin. “This is pretty good.”
Meanwhile, a swearing-in ceremony was held by officials for Alice White, North Port’s newest commissioner.
