PUNTA GORDA — Speakers at the Hurricane Expo 2023 shared a resounding theme: Make your plans now and be prepared.
With the scars of Hurricane Ian evident throughout the county, Saturday's event at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center was a reminder hurricane season begins June 1, as well as to recount lessons learned from the storm.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller provided the basics: Determine your risk, make a plan, build a hurricane emergency kit with supplies to last a week and stay informed.
Some, like The Daily Sun Publisher Glen Nickerson and Englewood-North Port Editor Chris Porter, gave personal accounts.
They talked about damages to the newspaper's bureaus, and how Hurricane Ian affected the way they'll conduct operations in the future.
"We were able to be up and running quickly," said Nickerson, who attributed cloud storage for being able to retrieve data and files from the internet — a technology not available during Hurricane Charley.
The North Port building was "under water in a hurricane-proof building," Nickerson said.
The Port Charlotte bureau sustained roof and water intrusion and remains under repair.
The Daily Sun published two editions in advance of the storm.
In the future The Daily Sun will have news-gatherers from outside the community in addition to its local staff, should another severe storm hit.
The Daily Sun 2023 Hurricane Preparation Guide was given out at the expo and is available in the newspaper offices on Harborview Road and at the Venice Gondolier. It provides an extensive list of resources, how to prepare both before and after a storm, and the importance of evacuating if told to do so.
Several businesses were at the expo to show off storm-related products for homes and businesses, as well as to offer advice.
Storm Smart CEO Scot Burris told how you can protect your home and outdoor area.
Among his helpful tips: Take photos and videos both inside and out.
In the event you need to evacuate, get a full tank of gas and prepare an emergency kit for either inside the home or to take with you.
Adam Hulsebusch, district manager for MasterCraft Roofing, explained Florida law and how it applies to roof damage.
He said that if 25% of a roof's slope sustains damage and was built prior to 2007, and if the tile has been discontinued and cannot be matched, the homeowner would be able to get a new roof.
Heidi Schrock, with RE/MAX Palm Realty, explained that a house cannot be sold if there is an open claim with an insurance company.
Attracting a lot of attention was the Chapman Insurance Group's exhibit.
One important piece of advice was that most homeowners insurance policies don't cover flooding. Also, 1 inch of flood water can cause $25,000 in damage.
A roof "tile" made completely of recycled plastic was also generating interest, as owner Jerod Wofford picked up a "tile" and let visitors feel its light weight.
The company Brava has created what looks like Spanish barrel tiles in varying hues.
They don't crack and never need power-washing, Wofford said.
