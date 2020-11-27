Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning for an extended stay hotel and restaurant behind a shopping center and church on the west side of U.S. 41.
Board members on Tuesday quizzed engineers and a lawyer for the developer, Development Real Estate Solutions LLC, about whether hotel residents would be able to see into yards of the neighboring homes north of Cochran Boulevard.
Engineer Todd Rebol told Commissioner Chris Constance that the hotel will be set back far enough from the property line, plus the requirement for landscaping will block the view into people's yards. The hotel can only be 45 feet tall at most.
"Once vegetation matures, it should be very difficult for anybody to see," Rebol said.
The developer must also build a boundary that will include a 2-foot berm, a 6-foot opaque fence, and trees on the outside of the fence.
The site, empty now, was originally set aside in 1994 to be parking for a movie theater. But when the theater was expanding, it moved to the current Port Charlotte Town Center mall, and Edgewater United Methodist Church bought the theaters and the adjacent land. The developer has a contract to buy the empty land from the church.
The plan is to build an extended-stay hotel called Park Inn Residences under the Radisson brand. It would be the first extended stay model for Radisson. This is a type of hotel that has done well during the pandemic and economic slump, unlike many standard hotels, developer Alan Lane told the Sun.
The developer is currently raising funds for the project under SWF Development Fund. Also, the company is partnering with Nash and Jay Patel of NashBuilt Construction of Pensacola on the project, Lane said.
While Radisson is participating in the project, Lane said, hotel brands don't often own their hotels. They collect franchise fees after agreeing to a location.
