PORT CHARLOTTE — Eric Schaible, an opthalmologist and director of Community Eye Center, recently retired after 28 years.
During that time, his practice grew and is now among 29 locations and five surgery centers under the Quigley Eye Specialists umbrella throughout South Florida.
Recently, Schaible, known throughout the area for his specialty eye care, TV ads, and Community Eye Center publication, talked with The Daily Sun about his next chapter.
Why did you decide to specialize in eye surgery? Why not ears, nose and throat, or orthopedics, for instance?
I was on track to be a neurosurgeon until I witnessed my grandmother’s joy after cataract surgery. I wanted to be able to do that for patients. It is very fulfilling.
Now that you are retired, what are your plans? Will you still be involved in medicine?
I will spend more time with family and my many grandkids. I may volunteer in some capacity. In the past, I have worked in the jungles of Panama, treating and operating on the native Embera Indians of the Darien. It would be nice to return to that endeavor.
In one of your TV ads, you and your partner are on the golf course. Are you a golfer?
I played a little bit of golf, but health care is very time-consuming. I expect now my golf time will increase.
Since you began your practice nearly three decades ago, how has technology changed the field of ophthalmology?
A: Technology has improved relative to safety, efficiency and much more accurate outcomes with customizing the lens implant to the patient to achieve the vision goals they have: distance, near, intermediate.
Can you recall any amusing incidents over the years, in your practice or with a patient?
I operated on a lady who was blind with cataracts for years. She was too afraid to have surgery. Her two sons cared for her and dressed her. Finally she agreed to have surgery out of desperation. On her first visit the day after surgery, she was shocked and dismayed to see the clothing her sons had been choosing for her. Nothing matched! She had a moment of joy mixed with shock, and happy tears.
Do you have any stories to share that touched your heart?
Operating on disabled patients with development disabilities and hearing they were better able to enjoy things, such as interacting with others, as they became withdrawn and frightened when they lost vision. Clearly, they are unable to explain their change in behavior. To hear of their “return to normal” is inspiring.
What are some of your most memorable moments over the years, either personally or related to your practice?
I operated on a 7-year-old for a serious eye injury. He did well. He showed up in my kitchen a decade later, holding my daughter’s hand and reintroducing himself.
Finally, tell us about yourself — what you liked to do/volunteer when not at your practice?
A: I am a husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend to many. The majority of my time will be spent fulfilling those roles. I am also an avid hunter and fisherman and a diver/spearfisherman. I manage a large hunting lease in Punta Gorda and will spend my time on the ranch hunting and at our home in Englewood and Marathon fishing, diving, and teaching grandkids about our wonderful ecosystem in Florida. My family came to Florida in the 1930s. When patients ask me where I am headed after I retire, I smile and tell them Englewood.
