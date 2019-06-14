Before Allegiant Air retired all of its aging MD-80 jets last year, it hung a not-working sign on an automatic reverse thrust system for one plane.
That’s what the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in a press release Wednesday. For failing to fix the problem with that plane for another 28 flights in 2018, the FAA has proposed fining the Las Vegas-based airline $715,438.
Allegiant is disputing the ruling and has 30 days to respond. Allegiant is Charlotte County’s only commercial airline flying out of Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), and is in the process of building a $420 million resort on Charlotte Harbor.
PGD was the first all-Airbus airport base for Allegiant, according to the airport’s COO, Ron Mallard, and transitioned to the A320s in December 2016. Throughout 2018, MD-80 aircraft would occasionally fly in and out of the airport, but were not part of the fleet based at PGD.
The FAA states that Allegiant contacted it in October 2017, asking if it could deactivate this very system in an MD-88 jet in cases when the engine’s exhaust temperature got too high. The FAA responded it would be improper to deactivate the system unless the temperature problem was caused by the same system. That’s because the FAA wants the airline to figure out the root of the problem.
Later, this situation occurred for Allegiant on April 13, 2018, on a flight from Roanoke, Va., to Sanford. Allegiant did not figure out the problem, the FAA alleges.
“Instead, the carrier deactivated the system on April 14, 2018, and installed an inoperative placard on it,” the FAA wrote in its press release.
Then, Allegiant continued to operate that same MD-88 on 28 more flights with passengers “without determining the cause of the excessive engine exhaust gas temperature,” the FAA wrote.
In response to inquiries from Travel Weekly, Allegiant spokesperson Sonya Padgett said Allegiant followed procedures established by the plane’s manufacturer, McDonnell Douglas, and approved by the FAA.
“Following this procedure never jeopardized the safety of our aircraft or our operations, and we believe the proposed fine is inappropriate and inconsistent with existing FAA policy,” she said.
Allegiant flew its last MD-80 series jet in November of 2018, according to CBS News. The Tampa Bay Times in 2016 and later CBS’s 60 Minutes in 2018 followed Allegiant, finding numerous mechanical problems. The FAA declined to criticize Allegiant at that time, according to CBS, but Allegiant’s safety record began to improve after its report.
Allegiant replaced its MD-80s with jets made by Airbus. Airlines began replacing the MD-80 series — nicknamed Mad Dog — starting more than 10 years ago in favor of more fuel efficient jets, according to the Seattle Post Intelligencer.
— Staff Writer Liz Hardaway contributed to this report.
